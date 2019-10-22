REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — Police in Rexburg say one person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday.
The Rexburg Police Department said in a prepared statement that the shooting took place around 1 a.m., and the injured person appeared to have non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured, and the names of those involved have not yet been released.
Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman says the officer involved in the shooting has been put on administrative leave per department policy. He did not release additional details about the case.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.
The Rexburg shooting was the state's third law enforcement officer-involved shooting since Friday night. An Idaho Falls man and a Caldwell woman were killed in separate incidents on Friday and Sunday.
