Organizations ask Idaho high court to open execution records

BOISE — Several news and legal organizations have told the Idaho Supreme Court that they believe state prison officials are required to reveal the source of drugs used in executions under public records law.

The American Bar Association, the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Idaho Press Club and others filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of a lawsuit that University of Idaho professor Aliza Cover brought against the Idaho Department of Correction. Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, the Idaho Statesman, Boise television station KTVB and others joined with the Idaho Press Club in its brief.

Department of Correction didn't have any comment on the filings, spokesman Jeff Ray said.

Cover, who is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, sued after prison officials largely denied her request for execution-related records in 2017. A state judge said last year that prison officials had to turn over much of the information she sought, including documents that would show the supplier of the lethal injection drugs used in the state's most recent execution.

The Department of Correction appealed, and the state Supreme Court is expected to hear the case this year.