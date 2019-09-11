{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they've reached a plea deal with an Oregon truck driver who faced felony charges for driving a truckload of hemp through the state.

The Ada County Prosecutor's office said 36-year-old Denis Palamarchuk of Portland, Oregon has agreed to plead guilty to hauling an improperly permitted load, a misdemeanor. In exchange prosecutors are dropping felony trafficking charges and will ask that most of his jail time be suspended.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Idaho State Police troopers stopped Palamarchuk along Interstate 84, and they arrested him after they found the semi-truck he was driving was carrying several thousand pounds of hemp for Montana-based Big Sky Scientific. Idaho's anti-marijuana laws are so broadly written that they include hemp, even though hemp is broadly used for industrial and manufacturing purposes and does not contain enough psychoactive THC to get a person high.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments