CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio plans to use a system developed in Idaho that lets sexual assault survivors anonymously track the processing and testing of rape kits collected as evidence.
The Plain Dealer reports legislators last year approved use of a tracking system. The law also requires use by medical facilities, law enforcement, and labs once it's operational. Ohio officials haven't specified what information will be available to victims and haven't provided a timeline.
Idaho's system offered free to other states, cities and territories provides unique numbers allowing victims to track their kits on a web portal.
You have free articles remaining.
Ohio analyzed nearly 14,000 previously untested rape kits in 2018.
An Ohio law went into effect in 2015 requiring newly collected rape kits be turned over for testing within 30 days after authorities determine a crime was committed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.