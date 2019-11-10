PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials at Oregon Health & Science University are investigating the placement of a noose found in a secure area of campus.
KOIN-TV reports the noose was found looped over a construction cone Thursday.
It was the second time a noose was found recently at a Portland campus. A noose was found two weeks ago at Chapman Elementary School.
Nooses often are seen as symbols of hatred because of their association with lynching.
At OHSU, campus police removed the noose.
Officials say surveillance cameras did not capture the area where the noose was found. Investigators also are reviewing who had access to the area.
OHSU officials say in a statement the posting of the noose "is abhorrent, and we recognize that the symbol can be traumatic to members of our community."
