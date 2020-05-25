Most wheat in PNW not eligible for farm relief payments

According to the press release, wheat farmers fall within the parameters for loss but the methodology used by USDA to calculate the price loss neglects to incorporate price drops between January and April, when wheat farmers were marketing their crop. It also doesn't account for local cash prices that farmers were receiving, which were less than futures prices in many areas of the country.

"We are disappointed that USDA failed to acknowledge market declines felt by producers in the PNW this spring," Kress said. "The four excluded classes of wheat have all seen significant price declines and warrant inclusion in the program."

As an example, Kress said, local cash prices for white wheat in southeast Idaho have dropped significantly since mid-January.

WAWG President Ryan Poe said all classes of wheat experienced price drops during the first quarter of 2020, which is a critical marketing time for wheat producers.

"So, while cash prices were less than futures prices during the designated timeframe, many wheat growers were greatly impacted but do not qualify for CFAP," Poe said.

He said producers of all classes of wheat should be eligible for assistance under CFAP.