Mormons chided for airport welcoming of missionaries

"I get it, I've been there (and still have a child serving), but this is unacceptable. In a time of shared sacrifice, we must do better to save lives," said Cox, a member of the faith widely known as the Mormon church, as are Romney and Hebert.

Rep. John Curtis tweeted a video of the gathering with the caption, "Watch the below video for what NOT to do."

The church posted a statement online Sunday night urging parents to go alone to pick up their family members and to maintain recommended distance apart from them and for the missionaries go into 14 days of self isolation.

Regional church leaders were told Saturday to tell parents to take only one vehicle to the airport and stay in their cars, church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus among the missionaries, said Woodruff, declining to comment on the criticism from Romney and the other political leaders.

It is a tradition for large groups of family and friends to squeeze into the arrivals greeting area at Salt Lake City airport's to welcome home missionaries with signs, screams of joy and balloons. The official reaction to Sunday's event illustrated how religions are being forced to alter customs amid the spread of the coronavirus.