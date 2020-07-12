Montana man arrested following Saturday night shooting near Coeur d'Alene bar
Montana man arrested following Saturday night shooting near Coeur d'Alene bar

COEUR d'ALENE — A 24-year-old man was arrested early Sunday following a SWAT operation after police say he shot and injured two people near a bar in Coeur d'Alene. 

Austin L. Sherper of Whitefish, Montana, surrendered peacefully at a home north of downtown, according to a news release. Sherper is believed to have fired a gun into an alley behind the Iron Horse Bar on Sherman Avenue after a fight. The bullets struck a man and a woman, according to the news release. They were treated at Kootenai Health. 

Sherper then fled the scene, police said. Authorities tracked his truck to a home in the 400 block of East Foster Avenue, where he surrendered after several hours. The SWAT team assisted in the arrest. 

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, which began around 9 p.m. Saturday. Additional chargers for Sherper are likely, police said in the news release.

