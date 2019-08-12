ATHOL (AP) — A northern Idaho man who was missing since Thursday night was found Sunday afternoon, pinned by an all-terrain vehicle that had crashed.
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 66-year-old Howard Coates of Athol was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
A family riding dirt bikes on Sunday found Coates in northern Kootenai County. Sheriff's deputies said he was pinned against a tree by an ATV that had crashed off the roadway and out of sight. He had been pinned there since Thursday night.
Coates' family filed a missing person report when he didn't return on Thursday, and search and rescue teams and volunteers had been searching for him.
