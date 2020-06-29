Masks to be required throughout Oregon starting Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that people throughout Oregon will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces, she said in a news release. Face covering requirements were mandated in eight counties last week.

Over the last month, Brown said the disease has spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties.

"Modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if we don't take further action to reduce the spread of the disease, our hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks," Brown said. "The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference."

Face coverings that cover the nose and mouth play a critical role in reducing the spread of the disease because droplets from people's breath can carry the virus to others without people realizing it, she said.