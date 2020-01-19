BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a snowmobiling accident in southwest Montana.
The Montana Standard reports 39-year-old Douglas Baker, of Butte, went missing while snowmobiling with a group of friends near Jackson on Jan. 12. Beaverhead County Coroner Julie Briggs says Baker’s friends started looking for him and found his body in an area she described as “off the beaten path.”
Briggs says Baker was traveling up a snow-packed incline when his snowmobile rolled and trapped him underneath. He died of asphyxiation.
