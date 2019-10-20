KETCHUM (AP) — Questions are being raised after an Idaho Department of Fish and Game officer killed an orphaned black bear cub in Hailey last week rather than send it to a rehabilitation facility.
Terry Thompson of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game tells the Idaho Mountain Express that the agency generally doesn't consider big game animals for rehabilitation.
Thompson says the agency killed the cub rather than send it to a rehabilitation facility because success isn't guaranteed, and Idaho already has a healthy black bear population.
You have free articles remaining.
Sally Maughan of Idaho Black Bear Rehab says that facility has had plenty of success raising bear cubs without habituating them to humans and releasing them into the wild.
Off 225 cubs, 212 were released into the wild. Only four were euthanized due to human-bear conflicts.
She says the public cares about what happens to orphaned and injured cubs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.