Judge rules that Oregon virus restrictions are invalid

California, Washington state and New York — other states where governors have repeatedly extended coronavirus restrictions — give their governors more power in public health emergencies, but Oregon law puts a specific clock on those "extraordinary powers," he said.

"Maybe other states will take a lesson from us in the future about what to do about public health emergencies," Mannix said. "We've thought about it, we've balanced the powers of the governor with the powers of the people and their representatives."

Brown declared a statewide state of emergency due to the virus on March 8 and has issued multiple executive orders since then, including the closure of all schools, non-essential businesses and a ban on dine-in service at restaurants and bars.

Earlier this month, Brown extended the order another 60 days until July 6. All but a handful of Oregon counties, however, got the state's approval to begin loosening those restrictions last Friday.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum urged residents to abide by the stay-at-home orders while the ruling is appealed.