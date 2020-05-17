Idaho's first mail-in primary moves ahead amid coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — Idaho is holding an entirely mail-in primary for the first time as the state works to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ballots must be requested by Tuesday and returned by 8 p.m. June 2 to local county elections offices, with results announced that evening.

The Idaho secretary of state’s office said 320,000 ballots have been requested and mailed out, with about 100,000 returned in what could be a record turnout.

“It’s looking like equal or better than the presidential primary” in March, said Secretary of State Chief Deputy Chad Houck.

Democratic voters will see one high-profile name on their ballot: Former 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Paulette Jordan of Plummer is running against former congressional candidate Jim Vandermaas, a retired law enforcement worker from Eagle, for a chance to challenge GOP Sen. Jim Risch in November.

Jordan, who served two terms in the Idaho House of Representatives, garnered national attention during her 2018 campaign amid hopes from supporters that she could become the first Native American governor in the United States.