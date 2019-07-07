POST FALLS (AP) — The former executive of an Idaho senior center who admitted to embezzling thousands of dollars has been sentenced to a month in jail.
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 49-year-old Alison McArthur pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charged over stolen funds that prosecutors said was used for a car repair, personal telephone bills and a trip to Disneyland.
McArthur, who was executive director of the Post Falls Senior Center for six years before being fired in 2017, said she made a mistake and wanted to rebuild her life.
First District Judge Cynthia K.C. Meyer ordered jail time and $3,500 for restitution.
McArthur said the senior center's board chairman allowed her to use the organization's credit card but it was not authorized by the entire board, as required.
