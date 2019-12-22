BOISE (AP) — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has rejected a proposal that would have slashed the incentive for the power generated from solar panels.
The proposal to change net metering would have changed how much Idaho Power customers with solar panels can be reimbursed for the energy they harness that goes back into the power grid.
The proposed settlement between Idaho Power, the Sierra Club, city of Boise, Idaho Clean Energy Association, Idaho Irrigation Pumpers Association and others would have cut the rate from almost 10 cents per kilowatt produced to somewhere around 4.4 cents per kilowatt hour over the course of about 10 years.
The PUC on Friday rejected that settlement, saying the public wasn't adequately notified about the significant changes.
The commission instead directed Idaho Power to conduct a cost-benefit analysis on the solar panel program while also voting to permanently grandfather in the 4,000 existing Idaho Power customers so that their rates will not change.
