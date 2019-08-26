BOISE (AP) — Idaho wildlife officials have opened a fishing season for chinook salmon on the Snake, Salmon and Clearwater rivers.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the season that started Saturday on each river has specific rules for times and sections of river where it's legal to fish for salmon.
Fishing for chinook salmon on the Clearwater closes Oct. 13. Chinook salmon fishing on the Snake or Salmon rivers closes either Oct. 31 or Nov. 17, depending on the area.
You have free articles remaining.
The state agency could close fishing early.
The season is for hatchery fish only, meaning fish that have the adipose fin between the tail and dorsal fin clipped off.
Federal officials are expected to decide on a plan to allow anglers to keep wild fish, which have the adipose fin, in early September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.