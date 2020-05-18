Idaho mom charged with murder after infant's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE (AP) — An Idaho woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her infant son.

Paramedics were called to a home in Meridian last week for a 2-month-old boy who was unresponsive. The emergency workers alerted officers with the Meridian Police Department, who arrested 26-year-old Danielle Radue last Monday.

Police spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith said Radue was initially charged with felony injury to a child. The child died of his injuries on Friday, however, prompting prosecutors to charge Radue with first-degree murder.

She has not yet had a chance to enter a plea and her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Radue is being held on $1 million bail. Police did not release the child's name nor any details about his injuries.

