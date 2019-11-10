IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Bonneville County Sheriff’s officials say a 70-year-old man has died after crashing his vehicle into a creek.
Officials say Ted Bromley of Bonneville County died in the crash off Fall Creek Road.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
According to officials, hunters came upon the vehicle in the creek bed and could see a deceased person trapped beneath it and submerged in the water.
Authorities continue to investigate the crash, which occurred sometime during the night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.