Idaho lawmakers seek options for calling special sessions

And the 14-day trend for the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday was at 18.2%, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The positivity rate is a measure of how widespread the disease is in the community, and Idaho guidelines say that number needs to be under 5% to lift restrictions.

Lawmakers during the day-long took part remotely while others were in the room in the Statehouse. The committee also allowed remote testimony. It could be a precursor of the 2021 Legislative session where lawmakers heard proposals about moving Senate desks farther apart to meet social distancing guidelines and moving half of the House members into a separate room to meet social distancing guidelines. There are 35 senators and 70 representatives, and Republicans hold super-majorities in both chambers.

Questions arose about lawmakers becoming ill with COVID-19. It was generally agreed that an infected lawmaker should inform others, and if they would be absent for more than three days find a temporary replacement to represent their district.