BOISE (AP) — Republican Gov. Brad Little on Monday appointed Democrat Lauren Necochea to fill an Idaho House of Representatives seat.
Necochea was one of three possibilities and the top choice the Democratic Legislative Committee for District 19 submitted last week to fill the vacancy representing an area in Boise.
Necochea directs the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children.
Necochea replaces Mat Erpelding, the former House minority leader who resigned to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Rep. Ilana Rubel earlier this month was elected House minority leader. She had been the House assistant minority leader, with that position being filled by Rep. John McCrostie.
