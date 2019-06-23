GRANGEVILLE (AP) — The Idaho County sheriff says a deputy has been fired after his arrest on underage sex charges.
Sherriff Doug Giddings says he fired Nick Harris Friday.
Harris was arrested in California on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor and one count of sexual abuse of a minor.
Harris was put on administrative leave last month. He had been a deputy since 2016.
He remains jailed on $100,000 bond.
The Lewiston Tribune reported Sunday it's unclear if he has an attorney.
