Idaho bill would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed

BOISE (AP) — Legislation introduced Monday would make abortion a crime in Idaho should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.

The Senate State Affairs Committee gave the OK for a potential hearing on the measure.

Republican Sen. Todd Lakey said the legislation contains exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. He also said criminal punishment would apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman.

A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states, and Lakey said the legislation would position Idaho to impose a ban.

President Donald Trump has appointed two conservative judges to the U.S. Supreme Court, and there's speculation the court could overturn the 1973 Roe decision.

