Idaho agriculture looks to Parma for crop research, soil testing

“Amalgamated Sugar recognizes the importance of the research that takes place at the Parma Research and Extension Center and the role it plays in the future of the sugar beet industry,” said Jessica Anderson, a spokesperson for Amalgamated Sugar. “However, we are not just supporting the project for the sake of our industry. Amalgamated Sugar is a grower-owned company, and we are participating for the sake of our growers’ interests. Agriculture is a science that relies on research to evolve and improve. Our company’s investment into the Parma facility is an investment in the future of agriculture.”

Anderson said the proposed upgrades are important for the facility in order for it to attract professional talent and expand its research capabilities.

“Projects that will help with those goals include graduate housing, greenhouse construction, weed control and disease research and laboratory work. We are excited to see what the future holds for this project,” Anderson said.

The Idaho Hops Commission pledged to contribute $525,000 over five years toward the project, and the Idaho Bean Commission and Idaho Barley Commission each have agreed to pitch in $25,000 over five years.