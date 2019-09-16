FORT HALL (AP) — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes say remains have been found on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation that may belong to a man who has been missing for more than a year.
The Idaho State Journal reports the FBI is still trying to identify the body, but tribes officials believe the remains might be that of 23-year-old Austin Forrest Pevo.
Pevo has been missing since February 2018. He was known to go for weeks without contacting his family, but family members told the Idaho State Journal last year that they believe he may have been the victim of foul play.
The Fort Hall Police and the FBI are investigating, and the Tribes said no additional information could be immediately released.
