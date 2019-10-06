COEUR D'ALENE (AP) — Executives at the North Idaho Housing Coalition expressed relief this week after a Kootenai County judge handed down an unexpected decision that concludes a two-year black hole in the organization's history.
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Judge John Mitchell issued a summary judgment in a civil suit by the coalition against Lori Isenberg, its former executive director now serving five years for embezzling more than $500,000 from the Coeur d'Alene nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income families rent or buy homes.
Isenberg pleaded guilty in April to embezzling $579,495.75. She deputized her daughters into a scheme that established phony companies, funneling money through those businesses and creating false invoices for imagined services.
Coalition officials say the civil suit was intended to recover financial damages it suffered in the scheme.
