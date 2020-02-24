House OKs bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Medical providers have a proprietary right to their bills, and this bill aims to take that proprietary right away," he said. "This is not the Idaho way. Frankly, I think it's flat out unAmerican."

Republican House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma spoke in favor of the bill, noting that she continued receiving bills after having already paid them and been reimbursed.

"I have paid that medical bill three different times," she said.

Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls voted against the bill, saying there were aspects she liked but it also had negative ramifications. Bills "will be required to be paid in full before the procedure," she said.

"This is a good thing," Republican Rep. Rod Furniss said. "This is an amazing thing. This is going to change the industry over time. This bill has so many unintended consequences of good things."

All 14 House Democrats voted to support the legislation, but only Rep. John Gannon spoke in favor of the bill, and then only to clarify how a case could move from small claims court to magistrate court to be heard before a jury.

That left the super-majority of Republicans, who are typically wary of legislation perceived as not letting the free market run its course, debating the bill that now heads to the Senate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0