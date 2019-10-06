{{featured_button_text}}

CALDWELL (AP) — A jury has found a 44-year-old former Idaho high school principal not guilty of sexual battery against a female coworker.

Former Fruitland High School Principal Mike Fitch was charged earlier this year with misdemeanor sexual battery and patronizing a prostitute.

Court documents say the woman said Fitch sent erotic videos and photos and propositioned her for money in exchange for sex.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Documents say the woman shared evidence from her email account to Idaho State Police detectives.

Officials say the woman told police the suspected conduct took place a week after she was hired.

Fitch testified in court this week that he believed conversations between him and the victim were mutual.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments