CALDWELL (AP) — A jury has found a 44-year-old former Idaho high school principal not guilty of sexual battery against a female coworker.
Former Fruitland High School Principal Mike Fitch was charged earlier this year with misdemeanor sexual battery and patronizing a prostitute.
Court documents say the woman said Fitch sent erotic videos and photos and propositioned her for money in exchange for sex.
Documents say the woman shared evidence from her email account to Idaho State Police detectives.
Officials say the woman told police the suspected conduct took place a week after she was hired.
Fitch testified in court this week that he believed conversations between him and the victim were mutual.
