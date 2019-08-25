WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A Glacier National Park resident is undergoing rabies vaccinations after being scratched by a rabid bat.
Park administrators said it's the first known case of a rabid bat in the park this year. The incident occurred in the St. Mary area.
Officials say they plan to seal off bat roosting spaces after the animals leave in September.
Park Superintendent Jeff Mow said in a statement that people who come into contact with a bat need to follow testing protocols. Those include capturing the animal and submitting it for testing.
Rabies can be fatal in humans. Less than 1% of bats carry the viral disease.
