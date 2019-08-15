POCATELLO (AP) — Law enforcement officials in eastern Idaho have recovered a dead body from a waterway for the fourth time this month.
The Idaho State Journal reports the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office recovered the most recent body on Wednesday from the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The sheriff's office did not release the man's name, but said he was fully clothed and was about 50 years old.
On Tuesday, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office identified the body of a different man who was found in the Snake River near Blackfoot as 48-year-old Johnny Johnson of Pocatello. Johnson was reported missing around Aug. 1, and his body was discovered by a boater on Aug. 5.
Two other men recently drowned in separate incidents in the region. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Miller of Pocatello drowned Sunday in the American Falls Reservoir and 23-year-old Dallon Hill of St. Anthony drowned Saturday in the Henry's Fork of the Snake River in Fremont County.
Authorities say none of the deaths are connected.
