For Mormon families, preparing for emergencies is the norm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"And not just functional (foods)," Cory Steed adds. "We store chocolate brownie mix, just Betty Crocker off the shelf. That has a couple of years shelf life."

"We store what we use and use what we store," Holly Steed says. "It's very logical."

Cory Steed says they look for good deals on case lot sales, and that keeping their supply up to date is now more than a habit.

"We don't think about it," he says. "It's just how we live."

Alex Isom, a surgeon, recalls that he and his wife, Heather, initially worked off of a checklist to create a supply of emergency provisions. The list called for families to "buy these items this week and these items the next week, and if you do this on a monthly basis … you'll have three months' of food storage saved up. So it was pretty simple."

"It wasn't a big deal to go to the store and buy a few extra items," he says. "The important thing is to know where the items are, because things expire and you've got to rotate them. So it's just being cognizant of it."

The Steeds store water from their well in 15-gallon drums in the garage of their northwest Las Vegas home.

"Fifty-gallon barrels are unmanageable," Cory Steed says. Water weighs about 8.34 pounds per gallon.