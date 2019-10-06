LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Health officials in Western states with low rates of flu vaccination urge people to get flu shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Wyoming, Utah and Idaho rank among the bottom 10 states for adult flu vaccination.
The CDC advises that everyone over 6 months old get flu shots each fall. The vaccinations are updated annually to match strains likely to circulate in the U.S. before flu season ends in May.
Wyoming Public Media reports the Wyoming Department of Health is using a person in a flu bug costume hand out flyers on the dangers of influenza.
Wyoming department spokeswoman Kim Deti says Wyoming had 23 flu-related deaths last year and hundreds of hospitalizations every year.
