Feds refuse again to list bi-state grouse along state line

Laura Cunningham, California director of Western Watersheds Project, said the government’s own scientists estimate that only 3,305 bi-state sage grouse remain.

“It’s unconscionable that the Trump administration is abandoning this iconic bird,” said Michelle Bashin, president of Desert Survivors.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said it’s formally withdrawing a 2013 proposed rule to list the bi-state grouse as a distinct population of the greater sage grouse.

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled in March 2018 that the agency acted illegally the first time it denied protection of the bi-state grouse as a distinct population in California and Nevada. Five months later he ordered reinstatement of the proposed listing and designation of more than 2,800 square miles of critical habitat along the Sierra’s eastern front.

The agency said Monday it still believes the population is distinct from the greater sage grouse — living in six population subgroups on the southwest edge of the overall species. But it no longer believes there’s any immediate threat to the survival of the subgroups.