OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The family of a Utah couple killed in a 2017 plane crash say in a lawsuit that the plane's fueling mechanism was partly to blame for the deaths.
The Standard-Examiner reports Perry and Sarah Huffaker's relatives are suing Wisconsin-based Eagle Fuel Cells, alleging a fuel bladder on Beech A36TC was faulty.
The couple died in July 2017, when the craft crashed onto an interstate highway north of Salt Lake City shortly after taking off for a Montana vacation. The pilot and his wife also died.
Mechanics told federal investigators the plane sounded underpowered.
The family is also suing 12 businesses who they say were responsible for maintenance of the plane. A 2017 suit against other manufacturers of plane components has been dismissed.
Eagle Fuel Cells' attorney Scott Sweeney of Denver declined to comment.
