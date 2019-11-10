DENVER (AP) — The early season snowstorms that hit the Rocky Mountain region this fall have boosted snowpack levels between two and three times the average.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows snow water equivalent above 150% and 200% of average throughout Idaho, northern Colorado and western Montana.
Those levels are also scattered across Wyoming and parts of northern Utah.
The highest snowpack levels are in northern Colorado, with some areas reporting three times the normal snowpack for early November and ski resorts opening earlier than usual.
The Denver Post reports that the snowpack statewide is 212% of average, though parts of southwestern Colorado are below average.
Even with the snow, most of Colorado and Utah and part of Wyoming is experiencing dry or drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
