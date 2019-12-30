LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Police say several businesses in downtown Lewiston had windows broken by a vandal over the weekend.
Sgt. Jason Leavitt told The Lewiston Tribune that 10 commercial windows were damaged in the incident. The storefront windows will cost between $1,000 and $4,000 each to replace, he said. A car window was also broken.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Video surveillance footage recorded images of the vandal, and a person of interest has been identified. No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.