Deputy dies after he was struck by another deputy's vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDAHO FALLS (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a sheriff's deputy was hit and killed by another deputy when both were responding to a crash early Monday morning.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement that the accident happened when the deputies were responding to the scene of a rollover vehicle crash before sunrise on Monday.

The first deputies to arrive saw a woman who was involved in the rollover crash walking away from the vehicle while holding a machete, according to the sheriff's office. They ordered her to put down the machete, but she refused and continued walking away. The deputies were talking to the woman when a third deputy driving to the scene came upon the three of them in the dark, hitting one of the deputies with the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says the deputy who was hit was severely injured, and died after being transported to a nearby hospital. The woman was also taken to a hospital for medical treatment and a mental evaluation.

The deputy's name has not yet been released. The case is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

"The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the Deputy's family and friends," the sheriff's office wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0