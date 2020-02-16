BOISE (AP) — An Idaho Transportation Department died as he worked along U.S. Highway 20 in southeast Idaho.
Mark Reinke, 56, was killed Thursday when his backhoe was struck from behind by a semtractor about 5 miles outside of Arco, the Idaho Statesman reported.
The semi was traveling west. Reinke was wearing a seat belt but was fatally injured. He died around 7 a.m., the department announced in a press release.
Reinke began working for the Idaho Transportation Department last summer. He is the 40th employee to die on the job since 1960.
