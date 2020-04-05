Coronavirus sparks run on chicks, ag products

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SALT LAKE CITY — The novel coronavirus and Utah's magnitude 5.7 earthquake are prompting residents to flock to farm and ranching stores across the state, with this season's crop of chicks practically flying out the door.

The Ogden Intermountain Farmers Association store sold 1,000 chicks in one day, and West Haven's Dallas Green Farm and Home sold 350 chicks during its "Chick Days" event last weekend.

Katy Cox and her family have been raising chickens the last four years as a hobby and she was stunned to discover the Riverton IFA store was out of chicks when she went to replenish her flock.

When more chicks arrived at the store, Cox went to pick out the additions, learning there was a six-chick per family limit. Although she only intended to get four, she bought three Americanas and three black australorps.

"We were not panic buying but there was a big sign that said six chicks per family and it was all roped off," Cox said. "I asked the woman at the store if people were hoarding chicks and she told me you would not believe it. You have to come right when they open and put your name on a list."

Cox said it surprised her.