Company led by Idaho native avoids layoffs as revenue halved

Gravity has shut down both its Seattle headquarters and its Boise office, which opened on 27th Street in September. Employees are working at home. A hiring freeze has been enacted, the first in more than a decade.

The $2 million in pay cuts will allow the company to cut its expenses in half and buy Gravity time "well into 2021" before facing insolvency. By then, Price hopes, the pandemic will be a thing of the past, and other companies, as well as Gravity, will be back to making money.

He said Gravity could have made up the difference by charging its 13,000 customers higher card processing fees. Gravity charges about 0.3% of merchants' sales, about half the rate of its competitors, but Price said it wouldn't feel right to burden them with extra expenses when they were already struggling.

"A voice and a company that's willing to stick up for the underdogs is needed more right now than at any point in our lifetime," Price said. "And so we really have to stay true to who we are, we have to stay true to our values."

Price is confident the nation's business downturn will give Gravity an opportunity to win new customers.

"It's a very chaotic moment for us as a company," Price said. "I think that 10 years from now we'll look back and this will be the proudest moment of our lifetime."

