Companies altered road test results

The altered numbers affected how much the state paid, the “Impact of Changing Numbers” document says. Instead of docking the contractor $80,364 for subpar materials, the state gave the contractor an $11,320 bonus, it says.

The Statesman reached out to the company that did the test, Horrocks Engineers, to see if it could explain what happened. (The Statesman reached out to three other companies with altered test results as well, but they did not return calls.)

John Stone, an Idaho principal for Horrocks, said ITD had accused two of its technicians of submitting improper test results. He said Horrocks took the accusations seriously.

“It’s a question about our integrity as a company,” he said in an interview.

He said a dozen samples in question have since been re-tested with “reasonably” similar results to what was submitted to the state.

Stone suggested that the changes were due to technicians updating results as they ran tests — and the state giving them no guidance otherwise.