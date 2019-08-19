LEBANON, Ore. (AP) — The city manager in Lebanon, Oregon, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further discussion from the city council.
The Albany Democrat-Herald reports the decision to place Gary Marks on leave was made after an executive session on Aug. 14.
Those sessions are closed to the public but city attorney Tre Kennedy says the council will discuss the issue at a future meeting.
Marks was hired by the city of Lebanon in 2014 after serving as city manager in Ketchum, Idaho, from 2008 to 2014.
Engineering Services Director Ron Whitlatch is currently serving as acting city manager.
Lebanon is in northwestern Oregon, southeast of Salem.
