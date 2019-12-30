BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — The Bingham County Sheriff's Office says a man killed a woman and then himself at their home near Blackfoot.
Officers went to the home Friday night after someone called to request that they check on the welfare of the residents. The sheriff's office says the responding deputies entered the home after looking through the windows and spotting an unresponsive man sitting in a chair.
Inside they found the body of 45-year-old Bevin Chippewa in one of the bedrooms, and the body of 50-year-old Jeffrey Phelps in the living room chair. Investigators said it appears Chippewa was shot and killed before Phelps fatally shot himself.
The deaths remain under investigation.
