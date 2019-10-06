SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man died while Spokane County Sheriff's deputies attempted to subdue him at a home near the Idaho border.
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a Newman Lake home Saturday after a family member reported a man out of control and on drugs.
The department says several deputies and a police officer responded because of recent calls in which the man was uncooperative and needed to be restrained. It says a stun gun was used Saturday to subdue him and that it took several deputies to restrain the man, who wasn't immediately identified.
The department says the man stopped breathing after being handcuffed and died despite resuscitation efforts.
The Spokesman-Review reports three deputies are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Spokane Regional Investigative Response Team.
