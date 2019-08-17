MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Part of Grand Teton National Park is temporarily closed due to aggressive bears.
Park officials say visitors fed bears Tuesday on Signal Mountain Summit Road. A female grizzly bear with two cubs later charged toward park visitors and employees near the road.
Park officials have closed off the Signal Mountain area near the middle of the park in western Wyoming.
Grand Teton officials say feeding bears can cause the animals to become dangerous. Those bears often have to be killed.
Feeding wildlife in a national park is illegal and punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
