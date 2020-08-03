3 Wyoming sightseeing balloons crash, as many as 20 injured

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three sightseeing balloons crashed Monday in a popular Wyoming tourist destination, injuring as many as 20 people in what one passenger called a terrifying few minutes.

The balloons, owned by the same tour operator, went down separately near Jackson Hole and did not crash into each other, Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said. The exact cause was under investigation, but the weather was apparently a factor, he said.

The crash was terrifying, balloon passenger Clinton Phillips told the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

"I couldn't believe how beautiful everything was," Phillips said. "And then we were in hell a few minutes later. It was crazy."

Passengers in one balloon carrying about 20 people tried desperately not to fall out, he said.

"It was lifting us up and slamming us back down again," Phillips said.

Another balloon carrying 12-year-old Robert Krayevski and his family was dragged across a field and crashed into a fence.