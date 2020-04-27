16 Idaho nursing homes hit by COVID-19, state mum on details

One major outbreak has been confirmed at the Life Care Center of Lewiston, in north-central Idaho. At least 19 people have been sickened by the virus and at least one has died from COVID-19, senior executive director Tiffany Goin said on April 17.

“Due to limitations in testing supplies locally and nationally, we were unable to test all patients and staff who became symptomatic,” she said at the time.

This week the Lewiston center referred all questions to Leigh Atherton, spokeswoman for Life Care Centers of America. Atherton wouldn’t release any updated numbers on confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, but she said all residents at the facility have now been tested. She also wouldn’t say if all staffers have been tested for the illness, but she noted they are all being screened for fevers or other symptoms when they come to work and when they leave.

Tara Macke, a spokeswoman for Public Health-North Central Idaho District, refused to say how many facilities in her district have experienced an outbreak so far.

“There have been cases of COVID-19 in multiple facilities, but determination of how many facilities have experienced an outbreak during this pandemic will be determined after this active/dynamic situation has resolved,” she wrote in an email.