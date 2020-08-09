$10M 'Flowing Hair' dollar set for auction in Vegas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS — The owner of a 1794 U.S. silver dollar said to be among the first ever minted and shown to be the most expensive ever sold is preparing to put the coin up for public auction in Las Vegas.

Experts say the piece dubbed the Flowing Hair Silver Dollar might again fetch the $10 million that Las Vegas resident Bruce Morelan spent to buy it in 2013.

"This coin is so valuable because it has been identified as perhaps the first piece made in silver" in the young United States, said Douglas Mudd, director of the American Numismatic Association museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the coin used to be displayed.

"It has the record for the sale of any private coin anywhere in the world that we know of," Mudd said. "It's in beautiful condition."

Morelan said documents show the coin — featuring Lady Liberty ringed with stars on the front and an eagle on the back — was one of 1,758 silver dollars struck in one day at the first U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. It was presented to then-U.S. Secretary of State Edmund Jennings Randolph, who referred to it with a letter to President George Washington.

Perhaps 300 of those original silver dollars still exist, Mudd said, including about 100 circulating among collectors.