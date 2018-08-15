RENO, Nev. (AP) — It’s now illegal to smoke — anything — in public parks in the city of Reno.
An ordinance approved by the Reno City Council in July went into effect Friday prohibiting smoking and tobacco use of any kind in city parks, including the use of electronic of vaporized smoking devices.
It includes all trails and extends to within 100 feet of sports fields and recreational facilities, except in designated areas.
Possession of marijuana for recreational use has been legal in Nevada since July 1, 2017, but consumption is allowed only within a private residence.
The city said in a news release Tuesday any violation of the ban on smoking in public parks may result in misdemeanor charges.
Police plan to advise park-goers of the new ordinance over the next month in an effort to build public awareness.
