BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A plan to transfer wild bison from Yellowstone National Park to an American Indian tribe in northeast Montana faces possible delay.
The park is holding 89 bison in quarantine corrals to certify they are free of the disease brucellosis before they can be transferred to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. The Bozeman Chronicle reported Thursday that Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk says it’s uncertain if the transfer will happen this year as originally planned.
Wenk says the U.S. Agriculture Department is concerned the animals have not been in quarantine long enough to ensure they are disease free.
Agriculture Department spokeswoman Lyndsay Cole says a risk assessment of the quarantine program is underway.
Fort Peck tribal attorney Majel Russell says the tribes were left out of discussions about the animals.
